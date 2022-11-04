Andhra Pradesh: Three-day ‘Healthcare hackathon’ at IIIT-Sri City from November 11

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Institute of Information Technology at Sri City (IIIT-S) has announced that ‘Healthcare hackathon’ would be held from November 11.

The three-day event is being held in association with Emids, a leading player in digital engineering that offers solutions to healthcare and life sciences industries.

Converting manual transcribe data into digital formats, automation of handwritten and digital prescription, centralised electronic health record, population preventive healthcare and social scoring for patients are the problem areas to which students can offer a solution. Participants can choose from any of the above areas and provide solutions to win prize money of ₹3 lakh as the first prize, ₹2 lakh as the second and ₹1 lakh as the third prize, apart from ten consolation prizes of ₹10,000 each.

“Industry-institute interface is key to promoting innovation and startups. We have tripled the prize money to evoke better response from B.Tech and M.Tech students,” says IIIT-S Director G. Kannabiran.

The last date for registration is November 9. More details at https://www.iiits.ac.in/healthcare-hackathon/.