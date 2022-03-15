Andhra Pradesh: Three children run over by bus in Vizianagaram district

:

Three children died on the spot when the motorcycle they were riding on was knocked down by a school bus near Tekkalivalasa of Terlam mandal of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

The children were identified as Rishi (10) Mylapalli Harsha (8) and Siddhu (8). Mylapalli Murali (35), father of Harsha and Siddhu, who sustained serious injuries was admitted to a private hospital at Rajam in Srikakulam district for better treatment.

According to the police, Murali along with children was on his way to participate in Polipalli Pydimamba Jatara when the accident occurred. The police said alleged rash and negligent driving of the bus driver caused panic among the people on the road. Murali lost control over the motorcycle and the children were run over on the spot.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police Deepika M. Patil directed police officials to submit a detailed report on the traffic situation on busy road and reasons for the accident.