Andhra Pradesh: Three capitals a closed chapter now, says BJP leader

May 14, 2022 19:59 IST

‘Despite High Court’s directive, YSRCP government seems disinclined to complete the construction of Amaravati’

The construction of the capital city, Amaravati, could not be completed due to the ineptitude of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, while the present YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government played its role in ruining what might have otherwise shaped into a thriving capital, by mooting three capitals, which were a closed chapter now, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said on Saturday.

“The State government cheated the farmers who had given their fertile lands under the pooling scheme by bringing the whole project to a grinding halt”G.V.L. Narasimha RaoBJP Rajya Sabha member

The YSRCP government did not invest a single rupee in Amaravati in spite of it being the legislative capital. Rather, it cheated the farmers who had given their fertile lands under the pooling scheme, by bringing the whole project to a grinding halt, Mr. Narasimha Rao said while addressing the farmers at Thullur.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Narasimha Rao said the drama of three capitals continued even after the Andhra Pradesh High Court had ruled that Amaravati should be developed as the capital, and the State had no legislative competence to change or bifurcate / trifurcate the capital.

The government had withdrawn the Acts pertaining to the three capitals as it knew that it was not possible to implement them. It could have brought a new law during the budget session of the legislature to have separate capitals, but refrained from doing so having sensed the risks involved in the exercise, the BJP leader observed.

‘No progress’

Lands had been allotted to many Central government institutions in Amaravati, but there was no tangible progress as the State government did not create the needed infrastructure, he said. Had the government started developing the capital in compliance with the court directions, many Central government institutions would have set up their offices, he said.

The capital development would have then gained pace, but nothing happened as the YSRCP chose to politicise the capital issue to the detriment of the thousands of farmers and there was no change in its attitude, Mr. Narasimha Rao alleged.

The Central government was ready to cooperate for the development of Amaravati, but the State government had no intention to complete the task that had been left unfinished by the TDP government, he said.

‘Court’s responsibility’

The court should, as its social responsibility, ensure that the government implemented its order, for which more time could be sought than what was stipulated, he added.