Andhra Pradesh three-capital row | Rayalaseema activists demand executive capital in the region

December 06, 2022 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Social- and political activists striving for the development of the region have flayed the State government for misleading the region with ‘half truths’ and accused the politicians of playing double standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rayalaseema Rashtra Samithi national president Kuncham Venkatasubba Reddy demanded the government to develop Tirupati, Kadapa or Kurnool in Rayalaseema as the executive capital instead of the already-developed Visakhapatnam, which he said was inaccessible to most parts of the State.

Addressing the media on December 6, he rubbished the ‘Rayalaseema Garjana’ conducted on Monday as a ‘diversionary tactic’ by the ruling party, after having failed to convincingly explain its stand to the public. “While confirming to the Supreme Court on retaining the High Court in Amaravati, the State is now bent on convincing the people of Rayalaseema that the same will be established in Kurnool. Who are they trying to fool with the ‘three capital’ theory?”, he fumed.

Mr. Reddy accused the legislators from the region of having become puppets in the hands of the Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and thus failing to meet the people’s aspirations. “The bureaucrats have no say in governance, MLAs are not even consulted and the scores of advisors mislead the Chief Minister. This, in a nutshell, is about administration in the State”, he remarked.

Explained | The three capitals issue of Andhra Pradesh

Similarly, Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum convener M. Purushotham Reddy also demanded the YSR Congress Party to shed its vacillating stand on the High Court issue and come up with a convincing answer. Stressing the importance of establishing the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) office in Kurnool, considered the gateway to the river, he criticised as ‘ill-conceived’ the move to establish the same in Visakhapatnam, nowhere connected to the river basin.