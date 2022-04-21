Andhra Pradesh: Three arrested on charges of raping woman in Vijayawada GGH

Accused lured the victim on the pretext of providing job, say police

The Nunna police of the NTR district police commissionerate arrested three persons who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on Government General Hospital (GGH) premises.

The accused reportedly took the victim to the hospital promising to offer a job, lured her and allegedly committed the crime, said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the Nunna police registered a missing case on Wednesday and launched a hunt. In the meantime, the victim lodged a complaint alleging that she was raped by the accused.

Police arrested two GGH outsourcing employees, D. Srikanth, Ch. Babu Rao, and another accused, J. Pavan Kalyan, residents of Vijayawada, the Police Commissioner said at a press conference held here on Thursday.

Srikanth, who reportedly had intimacy with the 23-year-old victim took her to GGH, and allegedly raped her. Later, his two friends committed the crime, said Disha Mahila Police Station Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), V.V. Naidu. The victim was sent for medical examination, the ACP said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma asked the police to ensure stringent punishment to the accused. She enquired with Mr. Tata the details of the case.

Ms. Padma said in view of the political allegations surfacing in a section of media, the department should maintain transparency while conducting the investigation. She directed the hospital Superintendent to ensure timely and proper medical services to the victim.