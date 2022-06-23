Andhra Pradesh: Thousands take part in ‘Olympic Run’ in Ongole

Mayor Gangada Sujatha carrying the torch during the ‘Olympic Run’ in Ongole on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Thousands of youths took part in the ‘Olympic Run’ organised by the District Sports Authority and Prakasam District Olympic Association on Thursday.

The run was flagged off by Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha. She, along with sportspersons and sports administrators led by Society for Training and Employment Promotion Project Director and DSA Secretary T. Ravi, carried the torch from the Collectorate to Parvathaneni Anand stadium.

Many youth including the students of the IIIT also took part in the programme.

The Mayor underscored the need for the youth to take part in sports and games to keep good health. Sportspersons took part in various activities at the stadium.