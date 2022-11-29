Andhra Pradesh: Thousands take holy dip during ‘Panchami Theertham’ in Tiruchanur tank

November 29, 2022

The Hindu Bureau,A.D. Rangarajan

‘Padma Sarovaram’, the temple tank at Tiruchanur, abuzz with devotees on the last day of Karthika Brahmotsavams on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Thousands of devotees took part in the ‘Panchami Theertham’, a ritual performed on the final day of the nine-day annual Karthika Brahmotsavams, at Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple on Monday.

As soon as the priests immersed the deity of ‘Sudarsana Chakra’ in the temple tank, ‘Padma Sarovaram’, devotees waiting in waist-deep water took a dip.

The day is celebrated to mark the appearance of Goddess Padmavati in a golden lotus in the same tank on a Panchami day of the Karthika month.

Earlier, ‘Snapana Tirumanjanam’ was performed, where a celestial bath was given to the deities of Padmavati and Sudarsana Chakra on the banks of the tank with milk, curd, honey, coconut water, turmeric, sandal paste, while garlands and ornaments made of roses, kesar, dry fruits, amla and tulasi were adorned. Tiruppur-based donors Shanmuga Sundaram and Bala Subramanian presented the garlands.

A set of gift items sent by Lord Venkateswara to His consort were received by the temple officials at the entrance of Tiruchanur and offered to the Goddess.

This year’s special gifts included golden ‘Pathakalu’ and ‘Kausthubha Haram’ from Tirumala.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy lauded the efforts of TTD officials, workforce on duty, security personnel and the district administration for working in cohesion to make the festival a huge success.

‘Dhwaja Avarohanam’ was performed in the evening, when the sacred flag hoisted atop the temple flag post was brought down, bringing curtains down on the annual festival.

CONNECT WITH US