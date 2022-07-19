Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Third warning for Godavari floods withdrawn at Dowleswaram

NDRF personnel distributing food in the flood-hit islands in Konaseema district | Photo Credit: Appala Naidu. T
T. Appala Naidu AMALAPURAM (KONASEEMA) July 19, 2022 21:21 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 13:48 IST

The Andhra Pradesh government has withdrawn the third warning for flood in the Godavari. The second flood warning was in force at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram by Tuesday evening as the inflows into the river stood at above 18 lakh cusecs.

More than 16,000 people belonging to 5,754 families evacuated from the islands in Konaseema district. More than 52,000 families have been affected in Konaseema and Chintoor agency

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We are expecting a fall in the inflows at Dowleswaram by Wednesday. The affected habitations and islands remained cut-off,” said D. Muralidhar Reddy, Special Officer for flood in Konaseema district. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Preliminary estimates say that horticulture crops, mostly coconut and banana, in more than 5,700 hectares have been damaged. However, the losses will be enumerated once flood water recedes and normalcy is restored,” he said.

Flower nurseries in more than 217 hectares have been affected in Konaseema district. 

Special Officer for flood in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, Kartikeya Misra on Tuesday said that relief material worth ₹5 crore was being distributed among 47,000 affected families in Chintoor Agency. 

Addressing the media in Chintoor, he said special mobile vehicles and health staff would be deployed to cover all the affected habitations to provide healthcare services. 

“Restoration of transportation is one of the immediate priorities in Chintoor Agency,” said Mr. Misra. Chintoor Agency shares border with three States —Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha —from where vehicular movements have been disrupted owing to the flood situation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Rajahmundry
flood
Read more...