Andhra Pradesh: Third warning for Godavari floods withdrawn at Dowleswaram

July 19, 2022 21:21 IST

More than 52,000 families affected in Konaseema and Chintoor Agency on July 19 evening

The Andhra Pradesh government has withdrawn the third warning for flood in the Godavari. The second flood warning was in force at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram by Tuesday evening as the inflows into the river stood at above 18 lakh cusecs.

More than 16,000 people belonging to 5,754 families evacuated from the islands in Konaseema district. More than 52,000 families have been affected in Konaseema and Chintoor agency

“We are expecting a fall in the inflows at Dowleswaram by Wednesday. The affected habitations and islands remained cut-off,” said D. Muralidhar Reddy, Special Officer for flood in Konaseema district.

“Preliminary estimates say that horticulture crops, mostly coconut and banana, in more than 5,700 hectares have been damaged. However, the losses will be enumerated once flood water recedes and normalcy is restored,” he said.

Flower nurseries in more than 217 hectares have been affected in Konaseema district.

Special Officer for flood in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, Kartikeya Misra on Tuesday said that relief material worth ₹5 crore was being distributed among 47,000 affected families in Chintoor Agency.

Addressing the media in Chintoor, he said special mobile vehicles and health staff would be deployed to cover all the affected habitations to provide healthcare services.

“Restoration of transportation is one of the immediate priorities in Chintoor Agency,” said Mr. Misra. Chintoor Agency shares border with three States —Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha —from where vehicular movements have been disrupted owing to the flood situation.