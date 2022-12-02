Andhra Pradesh: third standard girl student ‘sexually assaulted’ by headmaster in Guntur

December 02, 2022 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - GUNTUR

A third standard girl student was allegedly sexually abused by her school heamaster under the Pattabhipuram police station limits in Guntur and a Fist Information Report was filed on Thursday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sub-Inspector of the police station M. Hanumantha Rao said that the incident had happened about a week ago but the parents of the girl came to know about it only on Thursday and they approached the police immediately. After examining the facts, the police lodged an FIR against the accused Sk Abdul Shahjahan, 44, the headmaster of Govt. Urdu School, and investigation is in progress.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao said that the accused opened the inner wear of the girl and committed sexual, physical and mental assault on her. Further, the accused reportedly threatened to kill her. Due to fear, the girl didn’t open her mouth to reveal the injustice done to her. Further, she refused to go to the school from that day of the incidenct. The incident came to light only after the parents consoled her and drew the information about the assault, the police officer said.

An FIR was booked under sections 376 (AB), 506 IPC and 6 POCSO Act, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said.