Andhra Pradesh: The Krishna is in spate again following heavy inflows
Crest gates lifted to discharge surplus water into the sea
With the inflows rising, the Krishna is in spate again.
At the Prakasam Barrage, the inflows, which were 1.4 lakh cusecs at 2 p.m., increased to 1.6 lakh cusecs by Sunday evening. All the 70 crest gates were lifted to discharge the surplus water into the Bay of Bengal.
According to the officials, the water level is likely to increase further as the outflows and inflows at Nagarjuna Sagar are around 2.10 lakh cusecs as of 6 p.m.
According to the Central Water Commission's flood forecast advisory, the flood level in the Krishna is likely to rise up to Friday (September 2).
