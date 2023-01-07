HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: The Hindu’s ‘Our State-Our Taste’ contest explores food diversity in Godavari region

152 women display their culinary skills by displaying a range of food varieties in Rajamahendravaram

January 07, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Winners of The Hindu’s ‘Our State-Our Taste’ contest organised in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

Winners of The Hindu’s ‘Our State-Our Taste’ contest organised in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The women from across the Godavari region on Saturday displayed the food diversity at the regional round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State-Our Taste’ contest held in Rajamahendravaram city. 

At least 152 women have showcased their culinary talent by displaying a range of food varieties including vegetarian, non-vegetarian and varieties prepared with millets. A few dishes displayed in the contest were prepared in the earthen pot. The participants have represented different areas in the Godavari region - Rajamahendravaram and Konaseema. 

Winners

G. Kalyani of Rajamahendravaram city emerged the winner of the regional round. She has come up with a dal prepared in the pot, titled ‘Pidatha Kandi Pappu’ . Sweet Pan is part of the food variety which has drawn the attention of the audience. 

P. Naga Rajitha has won the first runner-up prize for her ‘Millet Cake’. A. Savitri has emerged as the second runner-up for her dish, Pasta Mela. 

Judges Vah Chef Sanjay Thumma, ETV Chef Raju have interacted with the participants and enquired about the food diversity of the Godavari region. 

S.L.B. Ramakrishna, Senior AGM, Vizag, Ravi Kumar, Senior Deputy Manager, Vizag, and A. Gupteshwar, Assistant Manager of The Hindu group, were present. 

J. Pavan, Gold Winner Area Sales manager, Krishna Mallapally, Regional Sales Manager,  Life Spice, M.R. Venkata Ramanan, GRB Territory Sales Manager, Mr. Rajesh, Medimix State Marketing Controller, Prashathi, Indian Oil Distributor, Rajamahendravaram, Babji, CMR Shopping Mall Store Manager, Bhaskar Rao , DBS BANK Cluster Head, have presented the prizes to the winners.

The title sponsor is Gold Winner Cooking Oil. The event is an initiative by The Hindu, powered by LifeSpice and GRB Ghee, in association with Preethi Zodiac 2.0, Bambino. Textiles partner is CMR Shopping Mall, Hygiene partner is Medimix, G Square Group is the realty partner, Energy Partner is IOCL, Housing finance partner is Hinduja Housing Finance, Banking partner is DBS Bank, ETV is the telecast partner and knowledge partner: Vahchef Sanjay Thumma.

