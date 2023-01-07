Andhra Pradesh: The Hindu’s ‘Our State-Our Taste’ contest explores food diversity in Godavari region

January 07, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The women from across the Godavari region on Saturday displayed the food diversity at the regional round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State-Our Taste’ contest held in Rajamahendravaram city.

At least 152 women have showcased their culinary talent by displaying a range of food varieties including vegetarian, non-vegetarian and varieties prepared with millets. A few dishes displayed in the contest were prepared in the earthen pot. The participants have represented different areas in the Godavari region - Rajamahendravaram and Konaseema.

Winners

G. Kalyani of Rajamahendravaram city emerged the winner of the regional round. She has come up with a dal prepared in the pot, titled ‘Pidatha Kandi Pappu’ . Sweet Pan is part of the food variety which has drawn the attention of the audience.

P. Naga Rajitha has won the first runner-up prize for her ‘Millet Cake’. A. Savitri has emerged as the second runner-up for her dish, Pasta Mela.

Judges Vah Chef Sanjay Thumma, ETV Chef Raju have interacted with the participants and enquired about the food diversity of the Godavari region.

S.L.B. Ramakrishna, Senior AGM, Vizag, Ravi Kumar, Senior Deputy Manager, Vizag, and A. Gupteshwar, Assistant Manager of The Hindu group, were present.

J. Pavan, Gold Winner Area Sales manager, Krishna Mallapally, Regional Sales Manager, Life Spice, M.R. Venkata Ramanan, GRB Territory Sales Manager, Mr. Rajesh, Medimix State Marketing Controller, Prashathi, Indian Oil Distributor, Rajamahendravaram, Babji, CMR Shopping Mall Store Manager, Bhaskar Rao , DBS BANK Cluster Head, have presented the prizes to the winners.

