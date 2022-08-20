Andhra Pradesh: The Hindu, SRM-AP to organise conclave on NEP on August 25

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
August 20, 2022 20:16 IST

The Hindu Future India Club, in collaboration with SRM University-AP, will organise a conclave for the principals of educational institutions and educators on “Preparing Students for New Age Careers and National Education Policy” at Hotel Lemon Tree, opposite Sub-Collector’s office on the Mahatma Gandhi Road in Vijayawada on August 25 (Thursday).

The event, scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will provide a platform to principals, educators and other stakeholders to interact and exchange information.

Special Chief Secretary (School Education) B. Rajasekhar will be the chief guest at the programme, while Commissioner (School Education) S. Suresh Kumar will be the guest of honour.

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app