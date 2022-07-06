Andhra Pradesh: The Hindu-FIC, VIT to hold career seminar in Guntur on July 7

Experts to discuss opportunities at Jagarlamudi Kuppuswamy Chowdary college

Experts to discuss opportunities at Jagarlamudi Kuppuswamy Chowdary college

The Hindu-Future India Club (FIC), in association with the VIT-AP, Amaravati, will conduct a seminar on career opportunities in law, management, sciences at the seminar hall of Jagarlamudi Kuppuswamy Chowdary (JKC) College in Guntur at 3.30 p.m. on Thursday (July 7).

The Hindu FIC, in association with the VIT-AP, Amaravati, is conducting a series of seminars to sensitise the students on various career opportunities , other than in engineering and medicine, in Vijayawada and Guntur regions.

The seminars will help students get exposed to various career opportunities. With the advent of technology and many emerging fields, choosing the right career is of utmost importance.

JKC College Principal I. Nageswar Rao, Career Guidance Cell coordinator and Professor in English V.P. Prasad will take part in the programme.

Speakers from the VIT AP will address the students on careers, followed by an interactive session for the students to clarify their doubts. Students and parents from Guntur region may attend the seminar.