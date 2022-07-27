Andhra Pradesh

Elusive big cat forays into Vizianagaram district

The Forest Department has been tracking the big cat since its sighting in East Godavari, and all attempts to trap or tranquillise it have failed.
Sumit Bhattacharjee VISAKHAPATNAM July 27, 2022 18:57 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 09:07 IST

The Forest Department has confirmed that the elusive tiger, which has roaming in the forest areas of Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam district, has crossed over to the forest area of Vizianagaram district.

The pugmarks of the sub-adult tiger were last seen in the Elluppi reserve forest.

According to the Forest Department team that has been continuously tracking it, the tiger has forayed into Vizianagaram district and is located somewhere in the forest region of Viyyampeta.

Officials alerted

“The tiger may have entered the neighbouring district in the last three to four days, and we have alerted our counterparts in that district,” said DFO of Visakhapatnam Anant Shankar.

It has to be seen which way it will go. As per the officials, the tiger may move towards Devarapalli, or Marika forest block, or Narapam hills, or Kothavalasa.

The tiger had stayed near Chintalapalem village for about four days from July 17. It had killed an adult cow. It later moved to the Elluppi area and made an unsuccessful attempt to prey on cattle.

The tiger, which was said to be a shy one, had always kept away from human habitations and avoided contact with humans.

It had been in the news for the last two months when it was first seen moving from the forest areas of Anakapalli to East Godavari. It had returned to the Anakapalli region after going round the forest areas in East Godavari. Later, it had started moving from Anakapalli to Vizianagaram.

The Forest Department has been tracking it since its sighting in East Godavari, and all attempts to trap the animal, or tranquillise it, have failed.

Teams from the department have been working round the clock, creating awareness among the villagers and trying to trap the big cat.

Camera traps, drones and cages have been mobilised and the officials are working in tandem with the revenue, panchayat and local police personnel.

