Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Tension mounts during TDP’s protest against Gorantla Madhav

A protest by activists of the Telugu Desam Party against YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav on the arterial Kurnool road in Ongole on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent ONGOLE August 07, 2022 01:29 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 01:29 IST

Tension gripped the Addanki bus stand centre here for some time on Saturday during the protest by activists of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) demanding the resignation of YSR Congress Party MP Gorantla Madhav in the wake of his obscene video going viral on the social media.

Amid stepped-up security by the police, the activists, including a large number of women, came in a procession from the TDP office to the statue of party founder NTR on the arterial Kurnool road shouting slogans against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for not taking any action against the MP, police said.

The activists tried to set ablaze the effigies of the MP, State Irrigation Minister Ambatti Ram Babu and former Minister Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao. A high drama was witnessed as the police swung into action and foiled their attempts to burn effigies. Police had a tough time in dispersing the protestors from the spot.

