Andhra Pradesh: Tension prevails as YSRCP activists protest against TDP supremo’s visit to Yerragondapalem

April 21, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - ONGOLE

Tension gripped Yerragondapalem as supporters of Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh staged a noisy protest against the visit of Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu during his roadshow in the town in Prakasam district on Friday night.

TDP activists in the convoy of Mr. Naidu, who was provided with security cover by the elite National Security Guards (NSG), were injured in stone pelting allegedly by YSRCP activists as the TDP chief’s roadshow meandered through the crowded Markapur-Yerragondapalem road leading to the town.

Police reinforcements were rushed to Yerragondapalem at the behest of the NSG who took control of the security situation and ensured that the situation did not go out of control.

Exhorting the TDP activists to observe restraint, Mr. Naidu said he would not be cowed down by such “Intimidation tactics.”

Dubbing Mr. Naidu as “betrayer” of Dalits cause, the ruling party activists greeted the opposition party leader with black balloons and raised slogans demanding his apology to Dalits before entering the SC-reserved Assembly constituency.

The Minister, who reportedly mobilised the party volunteers in large numbers for the protest, was confined to his camp office by the police to avert untoward incidents.

Police rope party had a tough time in restraining the YSRCP activists who tried in vain to block the convoy of the former Chief Minister and also keep at check the surging TDP activists led by party leader Manne Ravindra moving menacingly towards protesting YSRCP activists.