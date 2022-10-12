Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Tension in Tanuku as YSRCP supporters try to disrupt farmers’ padayatra

A view of the Maha Padayatra of the Amaravati farmers that entered Tanuku in West Godavari district on Wednesday.

Tension prevailed in Tanuku when the YSRCP supporters allegedly attempted to disrupt the Amaravati farmers’ Maha Padayatra that entered the town on Wednesday.

The farmers were taking out the padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli demanding that Amaravati be retained as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi convener G. Tirupati Rao reportedly tried to convince the local YSRCP leaders to allow them to proceed with their scheduled rally.

The situation was brought under control as police swung into action and cleared the path for the farmers.

The YSRCP activists also erected banners in support of the three capitals in Tanuku.


