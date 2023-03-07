ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Tension at Miracle Software Systems and engineering college in Vizianagaram district as officials demolish ‘illegal structures’

March 07, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIZINAGARAM

Company management accuses district administration of violating court stay orders

K Srinivasa Rao

Miracle Software Systems employees and students of Miracle Engineering College arguing with the police and Revenue personnel, at Munjeru village in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

Tension prevailed for more than four hours on Tuesday at Miracle Software Systems and Miracle Engineering College at Munjeru village of Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district with the district administration, citing encroachments, taking up a demolition drive on the company premises.

Company chairman Lokam Prasad and managing director Lokam Madhavi, who were also Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders, and others opposed the demolition drive, alleging that the district administration had violated the court’s stay order and crossed its limits.

“As JSP leaders, we had fought against the injustice meted out to the displaced families of the proposed Bhogapuram airport. The ruling party leaders, who did not like our agitation, started accusing us of resorting to encroachments. They forced the officers to bring earthmovers and dig the roads, making the stretch inaccessible to the students and the company employees,” alleged Mr. Prasad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Madhavi said they would shift their operations to Telangana if the YSRCP government failed to stop its ‘political vendetta.”

Both the leaders reportedly left for Hyderabad to meet party president Pawan Kalyan and explain him the injustice meted out to them.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Hindu, district Collector A. Suryakumari and Revenue Divisional Officer M.V. Suryakala said the government had identified encroachments and “illegal structures” near canals.

Ms. Suryakala said the Revenue officials had served notices before taking up the demolition drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US