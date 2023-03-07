Andhra Pradesh: Tension at Miracle Software Systems and engineering college in Vizianagaram district as officials demolish ‘illegal structures’

March 07, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIZINAGARAM

Tension prevailed for more than four hours on Tuesday at Miracle Software Systems and Miracle Engineering College at Munjeru village of Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district with the district administration, citing encroachments, taking up a demolition drive on the company premises.

Company chairman Lokam Prasad and managing director Lokam Madhavi, who were also Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders, and others opposed the demolition drive, alleging that the district administration had violated the court’s stay order and crossed its limits.

“As JSP leaders, we had fought against the injustice meted out to the displaced families of the proposed Bhogapuram airport. The ruling party leaders, who did not like our agitation, started accusing us of resorting to encroachments. They forced the officers to bring earthmovers and dig the roads, making the stretch inaccessible to the students and the company employees,” alleged Mr. Prasad.

Ms. Madhavi said they would shift their operations to Telangana if the YSRCP government failed to stop its ‘political vendetta.”

Both the leaders reportedly left for Hyderabad to meet party president Pawan Kalyan and explain him the injustice meted out to them.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Hindu, district Collector A. Suryakumari and Revenue Divisional Officer M.V. Suryakala said the government had identified encroachments and “illegal structures” near canals.

Ms. Suryakala said the Revenue officials had served notices before taking up the demolition drive.