ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Tenali court awards life imprisonment to 13 persons in 2016 murder case

June 21, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - BAPATLA

Court acquits four others in the case; trial of another accused, a minor, is in progress in the juvenile court; the accused had tied two youngsters to a tree, holding them responsible for a girl’s suicide, and thrash them, causing death of one and injuries to the other

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Tenali 11th Additional District Judge Court on June 21 (Wednesday) awarded life imprisonment to 13 persons found guilty of beating a youngster to death and causing severe injuries to another, at Adavuladeevi village of Nizampatnam mandal in Bapatla district in July 2016.

The Judge, G. Malathi, acquitted four others in the case, while another four accused had died, said Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal in a statement after the verdict.

“Another accused in the case is a minor, and trial is in progress in the juvenile court,” say the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving details of the case, Mr. Vakul Jindal said that a girl named Sk. Jasmin had committed suicide after her parents did not allow her proposal to marry Vemula Sri Sai of the same village.

Suspecting that Sri Sai and his friend Jonna Pavan Kumar were responsible for Jasmin’s suicide, her parents and other accused had brought the youngsters to the girl’s house, tied them up to a tree, and thrashed them. While Sri Sai succumbed to the injuries, Pawan Kumar sustained severe injuries, Mr. Vakul Jindal said.

Based on the evidence gathered and complaints lodged by Pavan Kumar and his family members, the police had booked a case under IPC Sections 147, 148, 302, 307, and 342 read with 149.

Mr. Vakul Jindal said that the police officers, who included Additional Superintendent of Police P. Mahesh, who was DSP of Repalle then, T. Murali Krishna, DSP of Repalle, S. Venkata Ravi of Adavuladeevi police station, investigated the case and presented the evidence in the court, which helped in the conviction.

Public Prosecutor D. Mohan Reddy presented the facts and evidence to the court, the SP added.

Those convicted in the case were Sk. Shahidullah, Sk. Asif, Sk. Nagoor Bhasha, Sk. Fasal, Sk. Khadar, Sk. Mohmmad Baji, Sk. Moulali, Sk. Khalelulla, Sk. Meera, Sk. Noorulla, Sk. Buda, Sk. Jubeer, and Sk. Jainulla.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US