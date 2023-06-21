Andhra Pradesh: Tenali court awards life imprisonment to 13 persons in 2016 murder case

June 21, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - BAPATLA

The Tenali 11th Additional District Judge Court on June 21 (Wednesday) awarded life imprisonment to 13 persons found guilty of beating a youngster to death and causing severe injuries to another, at Adavuladeevi village of Nizampatnam mandal in Bapatla district in July 2016.

The Judge, G. Malathi, acquitted four others in the case, while another four accused had died, said Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal in a statement after the verdict.

“Another accused in the case is a minor, and trial is in progress in the juvenile court,” say the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving details of the case, Mr. Vakul Jindal said that a girl named Sk. Jasmin had committed suicide after her parents did not allow her proposal to marry Vemula Sri Sai of the same village.

Suspecting that Sri Sai and his friend Jonna Pavan Kumar were responsible for Jasmin’s suicide, her parents and other accused had brought the youngsters to the girl’s house, tied them up to a tree, and thrashed them. While Sri Sai succumbed to the injuries, Pawan Kumar sustained severe injuries, Mr. Vakul Jindal said.

Based on the evidence gathered and complaints lodged by Pavan Kumar and his family members, the police had booked a case under IPC Sections 147, 148, 302, 307, and 342 read with 149.

Mr. Vakul Jindal said that the police officers, who included Additional Superintendent of Police P. Mahesh, who was DSP of Repalle then, T. Murali Krishna, DSP of Repalle, S. Venkata Ravi of Adavuladeevi police station, investigated the case and presented the evidence in the court, which helped in the conviction.

Public Prosecutor D. Mohan Reddy presented the facts and evidence to the court, the SP added.

Those convicted in the case were Sk. Shahidullah, Sk. Asif, Sk. Nagoor Bhasha, Sk. Fasal, Sk. Khadar, Sk. Mohmmad Baji, Sk. Moulali, Sk. Khalelulla, Sk. Meera, Sk. Noorulla, Sk. Buda, Sk. Jubeer, and Sk. Jainulla.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.