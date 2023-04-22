HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Ten Left parties to stage ‘rasta rokos’ on May 3 against Centre’s decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Leaders of the Left parties have demanded that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy break his silence on the issue and lead an all-party delegation to the Centre

April 22, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Leaders of the Left parties before addressing the media in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Leaders of the Left parties before addressing the media in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Ten Left parties will participate in the State-wide ‘rasta roko’ planned against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) on May 3.

The leaders of these parties have demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy break the silence on the issue, and lead an-all party delegation to New Delhi to impress upon the Centre to not go ahead with its plan.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Saturday, the leaders of the CPI, the CPI (M), the CPI-ML New Democracy, the Forward Bloc, the CPI-ML Liberation, the CPI (ML) and other parties appealed to the trade unions, associations and like-minded parties to make the agitation a success.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and CPI (M) State secretary V. Srinivas Rao alleged that the Centre was trying to hand over the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to the Adani Group. Besides demanding that the Centre drop its move to privatise the plant, they sought that captive mines be allotted to the VSP.

Mr. Ramakrishna also demanded that the State government participate in the ‘rasta roko’, and not use any force to foil the protests against the privatisation of the VSP.

CPI-ML (New Democracy) leader P. Prasad asked the State government to make its stand clear on protection of the steel plant, and convey the opinion of the people and other parties to the Centre.

