Andhra Pradesh: Temple for Ambedkar inaugurated in Srikakulam district

K Srinivasa Rao SRIKAKULAM
September 25, 2022 19:04 IST

AIM founder and Additional DGP P.V. Suneel Kumar garlanding a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Patrlapalli village of Ranasthalam mandal in Srikakulam district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Additional Director General of Police P.V. Sunil Kumar inaugurated a temple and unveiled a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Patharlapalli village of Ranasthalam mandal in Srikakulam district on Sunday.

Dr. Ambedkar, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of Indian Constitution and the first Law Minister of India, was born on April 14, 1891 at Mhow village in Madhya Pradesh.

Mr. Sunil Kumar, who is also the founder of Ambedkar’s India Mission (AIM), congratulated AIM-Srikakulam district president B.S.S. Prasad, Netala Krishna and Duvvana Appala Suri for constructing the temple.

He said the downtrodden sections are able to lead respectable lives due to the initiatives of Dr. Ambedkar, who had faced many hardships including untouchability.

Mr. Sunil Kumar said that Dalit families should be given the opportunity to rule their villages. He urged the government to give panchayat status to SC colonies so that the downtrodden sections would get an opportunity to rule themselves.

Mr. Prasad Kumar and Telugu film producer Balaga Prakash felicitated Mr. Sunil Kumar on the occasion and lauded his commitment to serve the downtrodden sections of the society.

Etcherla MLA Gorle Kirankumar and hundreds of followers of Dr. Ambedkar were present on the occasion.

Later, Mr. Sunil Kumar addressed a public meeting ‘Memu Saitam’ in Srikakulam. He said Dr. Ambedkar’s ideology was aimed at benefiting all sections of the society.

