Andhra Pradesh: Telugu short film, ‘Manasanamaha’, finds place in Guinness records

Deepak Reddy’s first directorial venture picked for winning most number of awards for a short film

Telugu short filmmaker Budamala Deepak Reddy’s first directorial venture in the year 2020, ‘Manasanamaha’, has entered the Guinness World Records for winning the most number of awards (513) for a short film.

Produced by Shilpa Gajjala, ‘Manasanamaha’ is a romantic comedy short film.

Jagan’s pat

The film’s crew met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday in Amaravati.

The Chief Minister unveiled the Guinness record plaque along with Mr. Deepak and expressed his happiness over the achievement.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Mr. Deepak on the achievement, and said the youngster had a lot of responsibility to make many more great films in the future.

Mr. Deepak’s mother works as a professor at Rayalaseema University in Kurnool. He is currently working on a full feature film with UV Creations, and expects the movie will be released next year.

Awards won

Some of the prominent awards the film won were the Harlem International Film Festival, New York; Jaipur International Film Festival; New Delhi Film Festival; Bengaluru International Short Film Festival; Long Island Film Expo, New York; NorthEast Film Festival; Birmingham Film Festival, London; Carmarthen Bay Film Festival, Wales; Buenos Aires Film Festival; Catalina Film Festival, CA; Chandler International Film Festival, AZ; Crystal Palace Film Festival, London; WorldFest, Houston; Garden State Film Festival, NJ; and Woods Hole Film Festival, MA.

The film is about a young man musing on the nature of love, recounting three relationships from his past. The girls in his life resemble three seasons, namely Chaitra (Spring), Varsha (Monsoon), and Seeta (Winter).