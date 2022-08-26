Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Mahila leader denounces attack on Anna Canteen

It is an indication of the misrule of the YSRCP government, says Anita

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 26, 2022 21:22 IST

Telugu Mahila State president V. Anitha addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Telugu Mahila State president V. Anitha on Friday wondered why was Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy scared of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the Kuppam constituency he had been representing since 1989.

Addressing the media here, Ms. Anitha alleged that the YSRCP cadre attacked Mr. Naidu at Kuppam with the tacit support of the government.

It was unfortunate that the Chief Minister was unable to make a distinction between a political rival and an enemy, Ms. Anitha said.

Mr. Naidu as Chief Minster had not obstructed the padayatra of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the TDP term, she recalled.

She said the destruction of the Anna Canteen at Kuppam was an indication of the misrule of the YSRCP government.

Calling upon the Centre to respond to the attack on Mr. Naidu at Kuppam, she alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to terrorise the TDP cadre in the State.

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliament president Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that the GVMC Council had not discussed the ‘ban on plastics’ and ‘beach cleaning programme’ at its meeting and that the council members were not even informed about the programmes.

TDP State general secretary Md. Nazir alleged that hills were being destroyed for laterite at Nathavaram in Anakapalli district.

