Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam Party to allot 40% seats for youth in general elections

May 27, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on May 27 (Saturday) decided to allocate 40% of the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats for youth in the next elections.

A resolution to this effect was unanimously passed at the inaugural of the party’s two-day annual conclave Mahanadu that got under way on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram.

Addressing the gathering here, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said, “Youth will be allotted 40% seats in the 2024 general elections. The young leaders have more clarity on issues. Their contribution to the Yuva Galam padayatra being led by N. Lokesh is immense.”

Referring to the role of the young leaders in the party in the future, Mr. Naidu said, “Young talent should be connected with the global economy. The virtual working culture should be utilised to explore global opportunities. E-commerce will offer ample space to sell our products and skill.”

Mr. Naidu appealed to the youth not to fall a prey to those who draw lines on the basis of caste and region.

“Instead, upgrade your skills, which in turn will attract investments into the State,” Mr. Naidu said.

Stating that he was more updated than the youth in term of using technology, Mr. Naidu said he had a vision on how to revive the economy and attract investments.

