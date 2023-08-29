Andhra Pradesh: Telugu and Sanskrit Academy presents Kala Ratna awards to nine individuals for their contribution to Telugu language, literature 

August 29, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao and Telugu and Sanskrit Academy Chairperson N. Lakshmi Parvathi on Tuesday presented Kala Ratna (earlier known as Hamsa) awards to nine individuals for their contribution to the Telugu language and literature during the Telugu Language Day celebrations on the Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) campus in Rajamahendravaram.

Telugu Language Day was celebrated on Tuesday marking the birth anniversary of Telugu writer Gidugu Venkata Rama Murthy.

The recipients of the awards are S. Abdul Azeez, Modugula Ravi Krishna, Jadaa Subba Rao, Jakku Ramakrishna, Y.H.K. Mohana Rao, Endapalli Bharati, Madabushi Sampath Kumar, Sooram Srinivasulu and K.V.N.D. Varaprasad.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Lakshmi Paravathi has admitted that many entitlements of the Telugu Academy are yet to be received as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. The Telugu Academy is one of the State government’s wings that is yet to settle the matters pertaining to administration and infrastructure facilities with the neighbouring State of Telangana.

Mr. Nageswara Rao, MP Margani Bharat and AKNU Vice-Chancellor K. Padma Raju recollected the services of Gidugu Venkata Rama Murthy and contribution of former Chief Ministers N.T. Rama Rao and Y.S.Rajasekhar Reddy during the Telugu Language Day celebrations. AKNU Registrar G. Sudhakar and other academicians were present.

