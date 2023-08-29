HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Telugu and Sanskrit Academy presents Kala Ratna awards to nine individuals for their contribution to Telugu language, literature 

Telugu Academy is yet to settle the matters pertaining to administration and infrastructure facilities with Telangana, says Lakshmi Parvathi

August 29, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Telugu scholar Salaka Raghunadha Sarma being felicitated by Civil Supplies Minister K. Nageswara Rao, MP M. Bharat and Telugu and Sanskrit Academy Chairperson N. Lakshmi Pravathi during Telugu Language Day celebrations at Adikavi Nannaya University campus in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.

Telugu scholar Salaka Raghunadha Sarma being felicitated by Civil Supplies Minister K. Nageswara Rao, MP M. Bharat and Telugu and Sanskrit Academy Chairperson N. Lakshmi Pravathi during Telugu Language Day celebrations at Adikavi Nannaya University campus in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao and Telugu and Sanskrit Academy Chairperson N. Lakshmi Parvathi on Tuesday presented Kala Ratna (earlier known as Hamsa) awards to nine individuals for their contribution to the Telugu language and literature during the Telugu Language Day celebrations on the Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) campus in Rajamahendravaram. 

Telugu Language Day was celebrated on Tuesday marking the birth anniversary of Telugu writer Gidugu Venkata Rama Murthy. 

The recipients of the awards are S. Abdul Azeez, Modugula Ravi Krishna, Jadaa Subba Rao, Jakku Ramakrishna, Y.H.K. Mohana Rao, Endapalli Bharati, Madabushi Sampath Kumar, Sooram Srinivasulu and K.V.N.D. Varaprasad.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Lakshmi Paravathi has admitted that many entitlements of the Telugu Academy are yet to be received as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. The Telugu Academy is one of the State government’s wings that is yet to settle the matters pertaining to administration and infrastructure facilities with the neighbouring State of Telangana. 

Mr. Nageswara Rao, MP Margani Bharat and AKNU Vice-Chancellor K. Padma Raju recollected the services of Gidugu Venkata Rama Murthy and contribution of former Chief Ministers N.T. Rama Rao and Y.S.Rajasekhar Reddy during the Telugu Language Day celebrations. AKNU Registrar G. Sudhakar and other academicians were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.