Andhra Pradesh: Telangana High Court puts off hearing on Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy’s anticipatory bail plea to May 26

May 25, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Vacation Bench of Justice M. Lakshman of the Telananga High Court on May 25 (Thursday) put off the hearing in the anticipatory bail petition of Kadapa Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy in the Y.S. Vivekananda murder case to May 26 (Friday) at 10.30 a.m. as the counsel of the contesting parties needed more than an hour of time each for their arguments.

The case was numbered 77th on May 25 before the bench, but there was not enough time to hear the counsel of Mr. Avinash Reddy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Sunitha Narreddy (daughter of the slain leader), who impleaded in the case.

Ms. Sunitha was opposing the anticipatory bail as she believes that the MP could influence / tamper with the evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health bulletin

Meanwhile, at the Vishwabharathi Super Speciality Hospital here, Hitesh Reddy, the doctor who had been treating the MP’s mother, Y.S. Lakshmi, for the past seven days, issued a bulletin in the afternoon stating that her health had improved significantly and would be moved to a room from the Critical Care Unit for her cardiac problem.

Dr. Hitesh Reddy said that “she no more needs the inotropes, and an elective treatment will be taken up soon. Inotropes are drugs that tell heart muscles to beat or contract with more power or less power, depending on whether it’s a positive or negative inotrope.”

K.A. Paul calls on Avinash Reddy

Meanwhile, evangelist K.A. Paul visited the hospital and called on Mr. Avinash Reddy and enquired about his mother’s health condition.

The supporters of the MP stayed put outside and inside the hospital, blocking the entry and exit of the people not known to them.

CBI team arrives

A team of CBI officers reached Kurnool in the morning, and stayed put in the police guest house.

Mr. Avinash’s father, Bhaskar Reddy, had already been arrested in the murder case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.