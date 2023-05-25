HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Telangana High Court puts off hearing on Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy’s anticipatory bail plea to May 26

Court takes the decision as the counsel of the contesting parties need more than one hour each to put forth their arguments; health of MP’s mother improves, says doctor

May 25, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla
The police keeping a strict watch at the Vishwabharathi Super Speciality Hospital, where Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy’s mother is being treated, in Kurnool on Thursday.

The police keeping a strict watch at the Vishwabharathi Super Speciality Hospital, where Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy’s mother is being treated, in Kurnool on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The Vacation Bench of Justice M. Lakshman of the Telananga High Court on May 25 (Thursday) put off the hearing in the anticipatory bail petition of Kadapa Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy in the Y.S. Vivekananda murder case to May 26 (Friday) at 10.30 a.m. as the counsel of the contesting parties needed more than an hour of time each for their arguments.

The case was numbered 77th on May 25 before the bench, but there was not enough time to hear the counsel of Mr. Avinash Reddy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Sunitha Narreddy (daughter of the slain leader), who impleaded in the case.

Ms. Sunitha was opposing the anticipatory bail as she believes that the MP could influence / tamper with the evidence.

Health bulletin

Meanwhile, at the Vishwabharathi Super Speciality Hospital here, Hitesh Reddy, the doctor who had been treating the MP’s mother, Y.S. Lakshmi, for the past seven days, issued a bulletin in the afternoon stating that her health had improved significantly and would be moved to a room from the Critical Care Unit for her cardiac problem.

Dr. Hitesh Reddy said that “she no more needs the inotropes, and an elective treatment will be taken up soon. Inotropes are drugs that tell heart muscles to beat or contract with more power or less power, depending on whether it’s a positive or negative inotrope.”

K.A. Paul calls on Avinash Reddy

Meanwhile, evangelist K.A. Paul visited the hospital and called on Mr. Avinash Reddy and enquired about his mother’s health condition.

The supporters of the MP stayed put outside and inside the hospital, blocking the entry and exit of the people not known to them.

CBI team arrives

A team of CBI officers reached Kurnool in the morning, and stayed put in the police guest house.

Mr. Avinash’s father, Bhaskar Reddy, had already been arrested in the murder case.

