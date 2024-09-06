Andhra Pradesh, Telangana floods: Finance Ministry instructs for speedy settlement of insurance claims

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman instructed the public sector insurance companies to ensure speedy settlement of claims by organising special camps and easing the claim processes thereby providing relief to the flood - affected people in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana, according to a message posted by her on ‘X’ Thursday evening.

She stated that the Department of Financial Services issued directions to the insurance companies to extend and provide full support to the people affected by floods, and to widely advertise the names and contact numbers of nodal officers whom the policyholders have to contact for having their claims settled.

The Central Government and the Ministry of Finance are committed to supporting those affected by this calamity and ensuring that they receive the necessary assistance at the earliest, Ms. Sitharaman asserted.