GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana floods: Finance Ministry instructs for speedy settlement of insurance claims

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the Department of Financial Services issued directions to the insurance companies to extend and provide full support to the people affected by floods

Updated - September 06, 2024 07:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Union Minister of Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacts with locals during a visit to flood-affected areas at Jakkampudi.

Union Minister of Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacts with locals during a visit to flood-affected areas at Jakkampudi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman instructed the public sector insurance companies to ensure speedy settlement of claims by organising special camps and easing the claim processes thereby providing relief to the flood - affected people in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana, according to a message posted by her on ‘X’ Thursday evening. 

Will prevail upon insurance companies to clear claims filed by flood victims within 10 days, says Chandrababu Naidu

She stated that the Department of Financial Services issued directions to the insurance companies to extend and provide full support to the people affected by floods, and to widely advertise the names and contact numbers of nodal officers whom the policyholders have to contact for having their claims settled. 

The Central Government and the Ministry of Finance are committed to supporting those affected by this calamity and ensuring that they receive the necessary assistance at the earliest, Ms. Sitharaman asserted. 

Published - September 06, 2024 07:15 am IST

Related Topics

flood / Andhra Pradesh / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.