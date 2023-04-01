ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Technological changes will provide many opportunities for students, says VSP General Manager

April 01, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant General Manager P.S.Ghosh lighting a lamp to inaugurate  Vidhatri technical festival at Lendi Engineering College in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) General Manager P.S. Ghosh on Saturday said that India’s progress and changes in the technological advancements in mechanical engineering would provide many more job and research opportunities for the youngsters in the near future. Attending as the chief guest for Vidhatri technical festival in Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology in Vizianagaram, he said that those students who put in extra effort to learn new things will get better opportunities and packages.

He asked them to adopt focussed approach to reach their goals in academics and career. The College Principal V.V. Rama Reddy and Mechanical Engineering wing Head of the Department Sathis Pujari congratulated the students who performed well in display of robotics, electric vehicles, paper presentation and seminars.

