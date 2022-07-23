Andhra Pradesh: Technical glitch halts ‘108’ services briefly

July 23, 2022 21:10 IST

The ‘108’ helpline for emergency medical and ambulance services in the State briefly went out of service on Saturday due to technical issues.

Following the outage, the Health Department appealed to people to dial ‘104’ instead of ‘108’ to avail of the services.

However, the technical issue was addressed and the helpline restored, Additional CEO, ‘104’ and ‘108’ services, R. Madhusudhan Reddy, said in a release.