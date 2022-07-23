Andhra Pradesh: Technical glitch halts ‘108’ services briefly
The ‘108’ helpline for emergency medical and ambulance services in the State briefly went out of service on Saturday due to technical issues.
Following the outage, the Health Department appealed to people to dial ‘104’ instead of ‘108’ to avail of the services.
However, the technical issue was addressed and the helpline restored, Additional CEO, ‘104’ and ‘108’ services, R. Madhusudhan Reddy, said in a release.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.