Andhra Pradesh team lifts trophy at Tong-Il Moo-Do event at Tirupati

June 25, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The hosting Andhra Pradesh team lifted the trophy and bagged the Overall Championship at the 12th All India Tong-Il Moo-Do Martial Arts 2K23 event, that concluded in Tirupati on Sunday.

Ski and Snowboard Federation of India general secretary Mohammad Arshad, Curling Federation of India general secretary Mohammad Danish, Andhra Pradesh Private School Managements Association (Rayalaseema zone) president N. Viswanatha Reddy, State Roller Ski Association chairman N. Viswachandan Reddy and Tong-Il Moo-Do State president N. Indu gave away the prizes to the winning team.

District Sports Authority chief coach Syed Saheb said the players expressed excellent sportsmanship and played well. The cultural programmes performed by the players at the end of the event turned out to be a highlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.