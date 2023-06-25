ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh team lifts trophy at Tong-Il Moo-Do event at Tirupati

June 25, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The hosting Andhra Pradesh team lifted the trophy and bagged the Overall Championship at the 12th All India Tong-Il Moo-Do Martial Arts 2K23 event, that concluded in Tirupati on Sunday.

Ski and Snowboard Federation of India general secretary Mohammad Arshad, Curling Federation of India general secretary Mohammad Danish, Andhra Pradesh Private School Managements Association (Rayalaseema zone) president N. Viswanatha Reddy, State Roller Ski Association chairman N. Viswachandan Reddy and Tong-Il Moo-Do State president N. Indu gave away the prizes to the winning team.

District Sports Authority chief coach Syed Saheb said the players expressed excellent sportsmanship and played well. The cultural programmes performed by the players at the end of the event turned out to be a highlight.

