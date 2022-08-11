Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Teachers will intensify stir from August 16, says APTF president

Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation activists staging a protest in Ongole on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS
S. Murali ONGOLE August 11, 2022 20:11 IST
August 11, 2022

The members of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) picketed the Prakasam Bhavan on Thursday to press their 11-point charter of demands.

Teachers led by APTF State president Ch. Manjula raised slogans against the YSRCP government, alleging that it has remained indifferent to their stir which entered the 100 th day on Thursday.

The protesters opposed the State government’s education policy, claiming that it had accentuated the dropout rate in the government schools. “More than 6 lakh students of State-run schools have taken transfer certificates following the government’s decision to merge classes three, four and five with high schools. The YSRCP government’s education policy goes against the Union government’s policy of providing primary education to students in their mother tongue,” said the APTF State president said.

The teachers would intensify stir from August 16 by organising a month-long fast as the government has turned a deaf ear to their protracted struggle, she said.

The teachers raised slogans demanding withdrawal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and G.O. 117, merger of schools and continuation of both Telugu and English as the medium of instruction in schools.

Promotion schedule

They also demanded release of schedule for transfers and promotions and filling up vacancies in State-run schools.

