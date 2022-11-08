Andhra Pradesh: teachers protest against delay in salary payment in Vizianagaram district

Teachers of a few mandals could not get their salaries due to new mapping of schools, says District Collector

The Hindu Bureau VIZIANAGARAM
November 08, 2022 18:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers staging a protest in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 3,000 government teachers have been waiting for their salaries for the last one week in Vizianagaram district. Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation Association’s Vizianagaram district honorary president Bankuru Joginaidu alleged that the State government was causing untold miseries to the teachers in spite of their dedication and hard work. He asked the government to pay the salaries immediately.

“It is absolutely unfair to target the teachers by stopping their salaries. They are unable to lead a normal life in the absence of payment of wages,” he added.  United Teachers Federation’s Vizianagaram district president J. Ramesh Chandra Patnaiak and District General Secretary J.A.V.R.K. Eswara Rao and other representatives staged a protest at the District Treausry Office on the issue.

Mr. Eswara Rao said that teachers working in Jami, Gantyada, Dattirajeru, Ramabhadrapuram, Denkada, Regidi and Vizianagaram rural mandals had not received their salaries till November 8th. He said that the many families were supposed to pay their equated monthly installments for home loans, vehicle loans and others before the 5th of every month. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted, District Collector A. Suryakumari said that the teachers of a few mandals could not get their salaries due to new mapping of schools. “Now, the salaries are linked to the attendance of teachers. The calculation of attendance and other details are to be processed. It could be the reason for the delay,” she added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

District Educational Officer (in-charge) K.Venkateswarulu told The Hindu that there was no delay in processing of the bills at any level. “We are also bringing the issue to the notice of the government.” He added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app