Andhra Pradesh: teachers protest against delay in salary payment in Vizianagaram district

Teachers of a few mandals could not get their salaries due to new mapping of schools, says District Collector

Over 3,000 government teachers have been waiting for their salaries for the last one week in Vizianagaram district. Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation Association’s Vizianagaram district honorary president Bankuru Joginaidu alleged that the State government was causing untold miseries to the teachers in spite of their dedication and hard work. He asked the government to pay the salaries immediately.

“It is absolutely unfair to target the teachers by stopping their salaries. They are unable to lead a normal life in the absence of payment of wages,” he added. United Teachers Federation’s Vizianagaram district president J. Ramesh Chandra Patnaiak and District General Secretary J.A.V.R.K. Eswara Rao and other representatives staged a protest at the District Treausry Office on the issue.

Mr. Eswara Rao said that teachers working in Jami, Gantyada, Dattirajeru, Ramabhadrapuram, Denkada, Regidi and Vizianagaram rural mandals had not received their salaries till November 8th. He said that the many families were supposed to pay their equated monthly installments for home loans, vehicle loans and others before the 5th of every month.

When contacted, District Collector A. Suryakumari said that the teachers of a few mandals could not get their salaries due to new mapping of schools. “Now, the salaries are linked to the attendance of teachers. The calculation of attendance and other details are to be processed. It could be the reason for the delay,” she added.

District Educational Officer (in-charge) K.Venkateswarulu told The Hindu that there was no delay in processing of the bills at any level. “We are also bringing the issue to the notice of the government.” He added.