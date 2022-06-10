Andhra Pradesh: Teachers’ federation wants SSC pass mark reduced to 30

‘Though the pandemic eased, children could not concentrate on their studies’

Stating that the SSC students’ morale is low due to the unusually low pass percentage in the examination, leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation have urged the government to bring down the pass mark to 30.

In a statement on Friday, federation president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K.S.S. Prasad said children could not follow their lessons in the last two years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. After writing their final examinations for Class 8, they had to directly appear for the crucial SSC examination. COVID-19 had wreaked havoc with the education sector, and children were not in the right frame of mind to concentrate on their studies, even after the virus receded, for a long time, they said.

Considering the mental disturbance caused by the pandemic to the students, the school education authorities should urge the government to bring down the pass mark to 30, they reiterated.