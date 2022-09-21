Andhra Pradesh: Teachers’ body flays denial of permission to stage protest

Government indifferent to the problems of the fraternity, allege Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation leaders

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
September 21, 2022 21:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation on Wednesday criticised denial of permission to stage their proposed ‘maha dharna’ on Thursday, as part of their 100-day protest against “policies that are detrimental to the education sector.”

In a statement, federation president Ch. Manjula, general secretary K. Bhanu Murthy and former general secretary P. Panduranga Varaprasada Rao said the government was indifferent to the problems of teachers in the State.

There were several pending issues to be resolved, but none of them had been addressed so far. Vexed with the government apathy, the federation had resorted to a 100-day protest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They said to mark its conclusion, a maha dharna was proposed for which they were denied permission.

They also found fault with what they called “autocratic” stand of the authorities and complained that teachers were being physically barred from moving out from their schools and served notices in the presence of students.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They said since permission to stage a protest was denied to them, the federation leaders tried to rent a hall to conduct a teachers’ meeting. But the government had instructed the owners not to rent out their halls to teacher and employees’ organisations, they said. They condemned the “undemocratic” stand of the authorities and said teachers would not stop their struggle till their demands were met by the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
teachers union

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app