Andhra Pradesh teachers’ body condemns official’s action

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) on Wednesday argued that there was nothing wrong in teacher associations representing problems faced by individual teachers, to the authorities.

In a statement, federation president Ch. Manjula and general secretary K. Bhanumurthy said they went to the Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar to represent a problem of a teacher, but the former chided them saying that teacher associations should not represent individual problems.

The APTF leaders faulted the official’s contention saying that individual teachers cannot travel long distances to meet the officials and represent their case. “There is nothing wrong in the association taking up individual cases,” she said, and alleged that the official tore the representation letter and threw it in the garbage bin. The federation leaders condemned his behaviour in strong words.