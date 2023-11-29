Andhra Pradesh teachers bag top positions in Vidya Amrit Mahotsav in Delhi

November 29, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh has bagged the top position in the Vidya Amrit Mahotsav (VAM)-2022-23, organised by the Union Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on the theme of “Innovative Pedagogy”.

Mynapureddy Nagalakshmi Devi, headmistress of the Mandal Parishad School at Morrayapalli village of Chapadu mandal in Kadapa district secured the first place, while Kolluri Venkata Naga Lakshmi Narasamamba, a secondary grade teacher from Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School at Kotha Kolamuru village of Rajamahendravaram rural mandal in East Godavari district secured the eighth position.

In a statement on November 29 (Wednesday), Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao said as a part of the VAM initiative, approximately 5.99 lakh projects were submitted during the year-long programme. Of them, 2.6 lakh projects were submitted with evidence. After evaluation of the projects by State-level juries, 63 projects were submitted at the national-level.

The NCERT has declared the top 10 Vidya Amrit Mahotsav projects selected by the national-level jury, which include two projects—first and eighth positions— from Andhra Pradesh.

Ms. Nagalakshmi Devi’s project on “Ascending and Descending order by using Abacus” got her first position, while Ms. Narasamamba’s project was about “Counting addition and subtractions”.

School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash, Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, Samagra Shiksha SPD Srinivasa Rao and others congratulated the teachers on their achievement.

The other winners include Navneet Kaur, a teacher from GMSSS Manimajra School in Chandigarh; Manjinder Kaur, headmistress from GPS Nurpur School from Alawalpur block, Jalandhar, Punjab; Shilpa Raghuvanshi Chauhan, a teacher from Salwan Public School in Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi; Dimpal Mukeshbhai Patel, a teacher from Gups Ringanwada English Medium School at Daman; Vijay Kumar, a teacher from GSSS Mohtli at Kangra in Himachal Pradesh; Asha Rani, a teacher from Chandankiyari High School in Jharkhand; Narasamamba from Andhra Pradesh; Dineshbhai Prajapati from Gujarat and Nilambendaydipkumar from Gujarat.