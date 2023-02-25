ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh teachers’ badminton tournament begins at engineering college in Guntur

February 25, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

President of RVR and JC College of Engineering Rayapati Srinivas, Guntur additional SP K. Koteswara Rao and others inaugurating of the state-level teachers’ badminton tournament on the college premises on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T Vijaya Kumar

The 48th state-level teachers badminton tournament began at RVR and JC College of Engineering in Chowdavaram near Guntur on Saturday. Guntur additional SP K. Koteswara Rao and president of the college Rayapati Srinivas inaugurated the event. A total of 112 teams across the State have registered for the tournament. This comprises 57 teams in men doubles, 22 in women doubles, 18 in veteran doubles, 5 in super veteran doubles, and 10 in mixed doubles, said college principal Kolla Srinivas. AP Badminton Association is partnering with the college to organise the competition.

