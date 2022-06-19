Andhra Pradesh: Teacher unions vow to build ‘social movement’ for repeal of NEP-2020

Changes will harm not just students and teachers but also society, say leaders

Educationists, leaders of political parties and other representatives, at the valedictory session of a two-day roundtable on ‘National Education Policy- Alternative Measures’ on Sunday resolved to build a social movement against the new policy that they said was detrimental to the interests of students, teachers and the entire education sector.

Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) MLA V. Balasubramanyam said a State-level education convention would he held at Vijayawada on July 17 to chalk out an action plan for building pressure on the government to repeal NEP-2020.

Speakers at the roundtable, presided over by the United Teachers Federation (UTF) State president N. Venkateswarlu, expressed serious concern over the ‘changes being brought in the education sector in the name of digitisation and quality education’ and argued that they would cause harm not just to students and teachers, but also to society. They said under the new ‘discriminatory’ system, the government proposed to impart education to a section of students and ‘vocational skills’ to others and this would drive a wedge between the student community, he said.

They criticised the State government for its ünilateral stand on key issues like implementation of NEP-2020 and collaborating with private app-based education firm Byju’s, and said it should instead consider implementing the ‘Kerala model’ of education.

The leaders said the State government owed an explanation on many counts. Even while claiming that it would constitute a District Selection Commission (DSC ) every year, it had now brought out G.O. 117 that spoke about measures that would reduce the number of vacant teacher posts. The State government was acting in violation of the Right to Education Act which mandated implementation of the mother-tongue as the medium of instruction up to Class 8, they pointed out.

They reiterated their demand that the government allow primary schools and Anganwadi centres to continue in their present form, drop the measures that would result in shrinking of the teaching staff and the number of existing schools and repeal NEP-2020.

UTF State general secretary K.S.S. Prasad, Anganwadi Association State general secretary K. Subbaravamma, secretary Baby Rani, Student Federation of India’s State general secretary Ashok, and several others were present.