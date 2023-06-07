Andhra Pradesh: Teacher unions oppose Guaranteed Pension Scheme, demand restoration of Old Pension Scheme

June 07, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) and the A.P. United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) on June 7 (Wednesday) expressed strong reservations against the State Cabinet decision to implement the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS), proposed as an alternative to the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and the now scrapped Old Pension Scheme (OPS) by the State Government for its employees.

Reacting sharply to the approval of GPS by the State Cabinet, APTF State president Chennupati Manjula and general secretary K. Bhanu Murthy said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had promised to restore the OPS within a week of coming to power in the State, had gone back on his word.

They said, after holding several rounds of talks with the representatives of government employees and teachers, now the government decided to go ahead with the GPS unilaterally, and called the whole exercise “undemocratic.”

Release DA arrears

UTF State president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K.S.S. Prasad demanded immediate release of the DA arrears pending since January 1, 2022, and also the five DAs pertaining to the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

They said the government should clear the 11th PRC arrears since the 12th PRC would be constituted soon.

Reiterating their demand that all the pending payments of the government employees, teachers and pensioners be cleared at the earliest, they wanted the government to scrap the contract system and regularise the services of all employees in the State.