Andhra Pradesh: Teach children about the sacrifices of freedom fighters, Srikakulam District Collector tells parents and teachers

August 09, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar launching Naa Bhoomi-Naa Desam programme in Srikakulam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Srikakulam District Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar on Wednesday asked parents and teachers to explain the sacrifices made by freedom fighters to children. Along with Superintendent of Police G.R. Radhika, he formally launched Naa Bhoomi-Naa Desham programme in Gandhi Mandir here. He said that the awareness programme would continue till August 15 in all the schools and colleges. Gandhi Mandir members M.V.S.S. Shastri, Natukula Mohan, Badana Devabhusana Rao and others were present in the programme..

