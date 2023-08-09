August 09, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam District Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar on Wednesday asked parents and teachers to explain the sacrifices made by freedom fighters to children. Along with Superintendent of Police G.R. Radhika, he formally launched Naa Bhoomi-Naa Desham programme in Gandhi Mandir here. He said that the awareness programme would continue till August 15 in all the schools and colleges. Gandhi Mandir members M.V.S.S. Shastri, Natukula Mohan, Badana Devabhusana Rao and others were present in the programme..