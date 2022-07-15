Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: TDP’s ‘Nellore Chalo’ protest foiled

Special Correspondent NELLORE July 15, 2022 02:04 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 02:04 IST

Tense situation prevailed in different parts of SPSR Nellore district on Thursday as the police foiled a protest by activists and leaders of the Telugu Desam Party on a ‘Nellore Chalo’ call given by the party in support of the family of a Dalit who was allegedly done to death by the police.

Police confined senior TDP leaders, including Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Abdul Azeez, Kottamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, P. Sunil Kumar and Dola Balaveeranjenya Swamy to their homes to prevent them from joining the stir by the TDP activists for an inquiry by the National Human Rights Commission into the death of the worker, Udayagiri Narayana, from Kandamuru, who was found hanging under suspicious circumstances on June 19, 2022.

Leading the protest, U. Padma, the wife of the deceased worker, alleged that her husband had died only after he was picked up by the police for questioning in connection with a case.

Mr. Chandramohan Reddy demanded the dismissal of the Podalakur Sub-Inspector Karimullah, who was allegedly responsible for the death of Narayana.

He faulted the police for suppressing the “peaceful” protest by the TDP by mobilising thousands of police personnel on the pretext of maintaining law and order at Podalakur and other places in the districts of SPSR Nellore, Tirupati and Prakasam districts.

