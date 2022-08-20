Andhra Pradesh: TDP’s demonstration for job calendar foiled, leaders arrested

Special Correspondent TIRUPATI
August 20, 2022 01:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A demonstration by the leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its youth wing Telugu Yuvatha at Sri City Industrial Zone, to question the State government on the job calendar, was foiled on Friday after they were arrested.

While some youth leaders of the Satyavedu and Sullurpeta constituencies were taken into preventive custody, others were confined to house-arrest.

Telugu Yuvatha State General Secretary A. Ravi Naidu demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy act on his promises, rather than muzzling people’s voices. He also said that the State had failed to bring any new industrial units, and was only claiming credit over the units sanctioned during the erstwhile TDP regime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app