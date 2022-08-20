Andhra Pradesh: TDP’s demonstration for job calendar foiled, leaders arrested

A demonstration by the leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its youth wing Telugu Yuvatha at Sri City Industrial Zone, to question the State government on the job calendar, was foiled on Friday after they were arrested.

While some youth leaders of the Satyavedu and Sullurpeta constituencies were taken into preventive custody, others were confined to house-arrest.

Telugu Yuvatha State General Secretary A. Ravi Naidu demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy act on his promises, rather than muzzling people’s voices. He also said that the State had failed to bring any new industrial units, and was only claiming credit over the units sanctioned during the erstwhile TDP regime.