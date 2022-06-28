Andhra Pradesh: TDP writes to NHRC over suspicious death of man in Nellore village

Provide financial compensation to the family, Varla Ramaiah writes

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) wrote to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) urging it to direct the Government of Andhra Pradesh to provide financial compensation to the family of a man who was found dead under suspicious circumstances on the outskirts of Kandamuru village in Nellore district on June 19.

TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah in his letter, wrote that the Podalakuru police had picked up a man named Narayana on charges of stealing electric wires from a sugar factory. The police allegedly assaulted Narayana while he was in their custody, Mr. Ramaiah alleged.

After being released from custody, Narayana went missing from home and was found hanging from a tree on June 19. His family members alleged that he had ended his life unable to bear the humiliation at the hands of the police.

The TDP leader alleged that the assault was a gross violation of basic human rights and Constitutional rights. “There were visible marks of violence on his body,” Mr. Ramaiah wrote in the letter, demanding justice for the family after a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

“With the death of Narayana, his family lost their sole breadwinner,” he said.